The bill draft, requested by Reps. Matt Koch, R-Paris, and Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, applies to any company, health care provider or public agency that contracts with the state.
“We’re learning a great deal from this pandemic, not the least is that we need the security of PPE made here in the United States,” said Nemes. “We went into it this with limited equipment and a PPE supply chain that was nowhere near prepared to serve our health needs and best interests. We have a chance to better prepare for what the future holds, and we want to take advantage of that opportunity.”
If domestically produced PPE is unavailable or cost-prohibitive, the measure would allow the company, health care provider or agency to certify in writing that an attempt was made.
Koch noted that while the pandemic is unprecedented in its scope, it is not the first time the nation has faced PPE shortages. “In 2009, companies ramped up their production to meet the needs created by H1N1. Unfortunately, when that pandemic passed, those companies were left with the cost of increasing production and competition from international companies that didn’t step up during H1N1. With this bill, we’re positioning state government to lead by example.
“I’ve seen and heard too many reports about health care workers wearing bandanas and other homemade PPE while treating COVID-19 patients. I believe we can do better; I know we owe it to them to try.”
Nemes pointed to similar requirements in other state and federal programs, “We expect childcare centers and other agencies that participate in the food program to provide proof that they have comparison shopped for milk and cereal. Why would we not explore this as an opportunity to place a value on N-95 masks and respirators made in America?”
