Rep. Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, and Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, have joined forces on the proposal and are working to build awareness of the issue and the measure among their colleagues after they were approached by high school students Cole Butcher of Johnson County and Kameron Julian of Jefferson County.
“Anxiety and depression were concerns before the pandemic,” said McCool, who has a teaching background. “Now, with so much uncertainty in their lives, our children are suffering with mental health issues in record numbers. I think it speaks volumes that it was brought to us by high school students who know firsthand how trauma has impacted their lives. Stress is their new normal, and I’m proud of them for identifying ways to manage it.”
“The most powerful policy ideas come from the people closest to the issue, so I was honored when students advocating to improve mental health approached me about this critical legislation,” stated Willner, who is a clinical psychologist. “The bill encourages students to make their own mental health a top priority, and it opens the door for family conversations around mental health.
Willner added, “These courageous conversations are essential for reducing stigma and are a first step in addressing one of the most important issues facing every Kentuckian. We all know someone who struggles with mental health challenges, as this pandemic has made clearer than ever. As a psychologist and a legislator, I’m passionate about improving the mental health of every Kentuckian. I could not be prouder to be part of the good bipartisan work to advance this student-led effort.”
McCool noted, “These are our children, our future. It is past time to decrease the stigma associated with this topic and realize that mental health is a health care issue.”
Kentucky lawmakers have passed several bills aimed at addressing improvement of children’s mental health, including the School Safety and Resiliency Act of 2019. That measure required local boards of education to develop a plan for implementing a trauma-informed approach and drew attention to the social and emotional aspects of pediatric health.
This measure, which is currently designated BR 185, simply states:
“A local school district's student attendance policy shall include provisions for excused absences due to a student's mental or behavioral health status.”
The 2022 regular session of the General Assembly convenes Jan. 4.
