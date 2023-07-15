FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Buying on Facebook Marketplace or Depop can be a great way to save some cash and be more sustainable but it’s important to be aware of who you are buying from and how scammers can target you.
Cybersecurity experts from VPNOverview.com, a website dedicated to online privacy, security and responsible internet use, have put together some top tips on spotting scams and how to prevent them in hopes of being able to purchase those goods online without any harmful consequences.
--Check how active the seller is. The easiest way to spot a fake seller is by checking how active they have been on their account; if they have very recently created their profile, it can be a significant concern. Other red flags can include strange bios and few or no friends, and no reviews. However, someone could have recently created a Facebook account or Depop recently to advertise on Facebook Marketplace.
--Does it seem too good to be true? Fake designer items, also known as counterfeits, can be sold both offline and online, however, it can be a lot harder to spot the quality and details from a photo online and it also runs the risk of it even being a catfish photo of the product.
--Avoid using gift cards. On Facebook Marketplace or Depop, a seller can ask to be paid through a different payment method, such as a gift card. Once they have received the payment, they can block you and never post the item you bought. With this type of scam it’s extremely hard to get your money back.
--Don’t deposit a large amount of money. With expensive items like cars, the scammer might ask for a deposit so they can hold the vehicle for you. However, after that deposit is paid, they might delete their account or give a fake address when it is time to meet up and get the car.
--Don’t trust screenshots of overpayments. Scammers have found ways of faking payment receipts or confirmations showing they paid more than the initial price listed. The scammer will then ask the seller to pay back the overpaid amount and make a profit off the seller, while the seller never received any money from the scammer. Don’t send any overpayment until you have physically seen the money in your bank and do not trust the screenshots the scammer might send over.
If you do become a victim, contact your bank immediately and block your account, and report the scam listing to Facebook.
