The Princeton Review recently ranked University of the Cumberlands’ online Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree program as one of the best in the nation.
The online Ed. D. program was named on an unranked list of the top 50 programs in the country. Other schools on the list included Vanderbilt University, the University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University, and the University of Florida, among others. The full list can be found at https://www.princetonreview.com/education-school-rankings?rankings=best-online-doctor-education-programs.
“This ranking by the Princeton Reveiw is evidence of our strong commitment to our students and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Joy Levine, associate dean of the graduate school at Cumberlands. “The mission of this program is to prepare professionals to make valuable contributions in various academic leadership roles and other settings. The dedication of our faculty members allows students to expand their professional knowledge, extend research skills, commit to professional service, and make ethical leadership decisions. We’re proud to have received this recognition.”
Cumberlands’ online Ed. D. in educational leadership degree program can be completed in as little as 24 months and offers one of the lowest price points in the country. A GRE or GMAT is required for admission into the program. Applications are open now at www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
The Princeton Review is an organization dedicated to aiding high school and college students in their academic pursuits by providing on-demand tutoring; test prep courses, practice tests, and books; admissions counseling; and school rankings. To learn more, visitwww.princetonreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.