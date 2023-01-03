WILLIAMSBURG — A local judge had the honor last week of being sworn in by the new deputy chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court.
After being re-elected in November to her fifth full term, Whitley and McCreary County District Judge Cathy Prewitt was administered the oath of office Thursday afternoon by Deputy Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Debra Hembree Lambert. Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony at the Whitley County Judicial Center, including some of the teenagers in Judge Prewitt’s Reclaiming Futures Juvenile Drug Court program.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Lambert spoke about the work Judge Prewitt has done to help area young people.
“Though I swear a lot of people in,” Justice Lambert said, “I don’t think I’ve ever sworn one in with her level of passion for helping the young people as she has helped them in this area.”
After being administered the oath of office, Judge Prewitt spoke directly to the young people in attendance, reminding them that she and Justice Lambert are both from the area.
“If we can do this, you can do this,” Judge Prewitt said. [S]o that is my challenge, of course, to all young people. Guys, the young people are why I’m here. They’re my passion; this is why I chose to run again.”
Prewitt was appointed as a district court judge in June 2003 and elected to the bench in November of that year. Prewitt represents Division I of the 34th Judicial District.
