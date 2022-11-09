WHITLEY COUNTY — Incumbent Cathy Prewitt was re-elected District Judge for the 34th District of Kentucky (Division 1) in a close General Election race Tuesday with less than 200 votes making the difference.
Prewiitt faced a newcomer to the district judge race, Seth Reeves, who is a current Corbin City commissioner. Prewitt garnered 6,555 votes and Reeves received 6,359.
Prewitt won McCreary County by 945 votes while Reeves took Whitley County by 749 votes.
Prewitt was appointed as a district court judge in June 2003, after the judge then holding the seat died. She was elected to her first term in November 2003, this election cycle was the first time in her tenure she has run opposed.
District Court is where many of the most common legal issues are seen by a judge. District Court judges handle probating wills and speeding tickets. District Court also is responsible for helping juveniles and families regain a forward and positive path in their lives.
“To me it’s a service,” Prewitt said in The Times-Tribune election preview. “I feel like I am a tool to help them deal with and overcome issues.”
