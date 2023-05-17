Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog have developed and will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. The most widespread dense fog has developed along and near bodies of water. Fog will linger during the morning commute before lifting and dissipating by mid morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&