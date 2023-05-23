WILLIAMSBURG — Last Tuesday’s meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court lasted nearly two hours long with one of the major discussions involving wages for court security.
Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte primarily spoke about the issue of officers’ wages. Several other officers and EMTs were also in attendance.
At various moments, the Whitley officers pleaded to the court to consider not renewing the annual renewal agreement with AOC (Administrative Office of Courts). The agreement with AOC — and whether court security can be considered county employees or not — directly affected officers’ chances to increase their minimum wage from $13 to $15 an hour.
County employees had been getting premium pay through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) which ended last month though the court voted to cover the bump in wages.
Despite the officers’ efforts, Fiscal Court made no motion last week to extend that to court security, or deputies, whom the sheriff had also advocated for.
“So, now all officers make $13 dollars an hour, which is a higher wage than starting at the jail, dispatch center, or starting as an EMT,” Judge White pointed out of positions for court security.
The Fiscal Court believed that it could be construed as unfair to other departments.
“How do I walk through a jail… when they’re dealing with the same people that (officers) deserve four more dollars an hour,” Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said. “In fairness there’s lots of people with difficult jobs, too.”
Hopes of boosting the wages of all criminal workers and first responders are in the plans. However, the Fiscal Court made it clear that the budget for significant raises is unrealistic at this moment.
