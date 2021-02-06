“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer.”
A total of 2,261 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Friday, down around 240 from Thursday. That brings the total number of positive cases since the first one was reported in Kentucky on March 6, 2020, to 374,268.
Four counties reported at least 100 new cases: Jefferson 394, Fayette 135, Boone 115 and Kenton 112. The rest of the top ten counties were Daviess 68, Campbell and Warren 64, Pulaski 54, Christian 53, and Hardin 52.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized stood at 1,318 on Friday. Of them, 330 were in the ICU and 167 on a ventilator, all declines from Thursday.
Fifty new deaths were reported, which is down from 58 on Thursday, and the same number as Wednesday. The pandemic total is now 3,971.
The latest victims ranged in age from 49 to 94. Jefferson County had 10 deaths; Kenton County four; Fayette, Hardin, and Letcher counties had three; Campbell, Nelson, and Perry counties reported two each; while Allen, Anderson, Bath, Boone, Casey, Clay, Daviess, Grayson, Knott, Larue, Lincoln, McLean, Marshall, Meade, Menifee, Ohio, Pike, Pulaski, Robertson, Rowan, and Shelby counties each had one.
The state’s positivity rate dropped to 8.16% on Friday, based on a seven-day rolling average. That is the eighth day in a row it was below 9% and the lowest since Dec. 28.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled live press briefing will be Monday afternoon at 4:00, although he is expected to release daily numbers throughout the weekend.
