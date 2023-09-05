WILLIAMSBURG — Julius Morris, Coffee Barista at Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse, spent the first day of school for Williamsburg City School last week serving up a different cup of morning joe — a positive message for all.
Morris was seen in front of the school holding a sign that said, “Above all learn,... Strength, compassion, empathy, confidence, kindness, and love. Have a great year!”
It was a good reminder for all those who drove by in the rush of busy school traffic that may have had some back-to-school nerves or excitement.
Morris said the message was to remind everyone that kindness is important and can change everything.
He also shared the playlist he listened to as he prepared his poster message to share the night before school started. The name of the public playlist is “WISD (Williamsburg Independent School District) FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL” that anyone can access via Spotify.
Morris had been thinking how he could help his community for a while now. He writes for a magazine in his spare time and helps advocate for transgender rights in the local community.
“During Pride Month, some friends of mine had a small demonstration in Corbin, and the KKK (Ku Klux Klan) showed up and tried to intimidate. I was at work that day and felt bad for not being there for my community when bad went down,” Morris said. “I couldn’t leave them hanging. So I started making plans and thinking about things.”
Morris referred to the June 3 incident at Corbin’s Sanders Park when two men — one a reported KKK member — confronted human rights protestors. This led to another larger peaceful protest that came with a large police presence making sure everyone was safe, and got the town talking about transgender and LGBTQ+ rights.
Morris knew he wanted to make his home feel welcoming to all and decided to support his friends and their message in a different way.
“So many want to call Corbin and Williamsburg and London ‘sundown towns;’ it’s our responsibility as a community to change that perception. We must embrace the racial minorities, the LGBTQ, the nonreligious and truly make this area home,” Morris said. “I included school faculty in my messaging. Politically, right now teachers are being targeted to not affirm trans children and that’s not kind or compassionate or loving or anything on my sign. Jesus said we have to protect the least of these. That, to me, means trans kids who are constantly subjected to invalidation by family and community in general.”
Morris knows too well just how the invalidation feels. He shared his experience from his youth over two decades ago.
“I have lived most of my life in the area,” Morris said. “I went to WISD from kindergarten through 9th grade where I hit turbulence with transphobic bullying. I eventually dropped out and got a GED the same year I would have graduated, 2002.”
He wants to make sure the minority youth of this generation feels accepted, loved and welcomed in small-town Appalachia.
“I plan on being visible for that lonely LGBTQ kid out there,” Morris said, “also to prove to the KKK that they don’t belong here. In this small town, we love each other.”
Morris hopes to be a part of an accepting community and encourage others to follow the lead of not only himself but his friends.
“We don’t feel safe as a community, especially trans women in the area,” Morris said, “but I’m changing that because I’m over the bad rap this place gets. I know we can do better!”
The kindness Morris was given from others at his job at the coffee shop inspired him to speak up.
“It took the acceptance of my coworkers and regulars at Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse to drive me to say, not in my town,” Morris declared. “I tried it in a small town and so far it’s going pretty good.”
This won’t be the last time Morris will speak out.
“I’m writing my autobiography in an attempt to fund my gender affirming surgery that is set for 2025, if all goes well,” he said. “So if people want to know more they can follow me on social media. I’m known as Appalachian Trans Man on TikTok and that’s where I post almost daily, sometimes multiple times a day.”
Overall, Morris’ act of kindness was welcomed by those who drove by that first morning of the school year. Comments on his social media thanked Morris for the encouragement and reminder that the most important message of all costs absolutely nothing. Kindness, something Morris hopes his small town will be inspired to keep spreading.
