Twenty-six-year-old Brandon Shirley was working in uniform on an off-duty security assignment at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, located at 2618 Rockford Ln, in Shively, when he was approached and shot.
Shirley was able to call in the shooting and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, but “his wounds proved to be too extensive, and he did not survive,” Sheriff John Aubrey said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is handling the investigation. Police Chief Erika Shields called the shooting “sickening” and “absolutely heartbreaking and wholly unnecessary.”
The Louisville field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, along with the LMPD, announced on Friday that they were offering a combined $50,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons who are responsible for the shooting.
Anyone who has information regarding Deputy Shirley’s murder should take no action themselves, but instead should immediately call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.
Shirley received the Medal of Valor last year after he ran into a crowd to help a photographer who was shot and killed during a protest in Louisville, according to the sheriff’s office.
Funeral arrangements have been announced. Visitation will take place at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
His funeral will be held the next day, Aug. 11, at noon, at the main campus of Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Lane.
Visitation and the funeral are both open to the public.
