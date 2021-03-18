A man charged with 10 counts of possessing/distributing pornography involving a minor pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of possessing matter depicting a minor in a sexual performance.
Nicholas D. Lucas, 31, described himself as "homeless" during his court appearance via Zoom before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton, but did agree to serve a 2 year sentence on the one count of a sexual offense. As part of his plea, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Brandon Jones said that Lucas would be listed as a sexual offender for the next 20 years.
Lucas was indicted in August 2020 for the offenses that took place on April 4 and July 28. He was charged with five counts of distributing pornographic matter involving a minor in April - the remaining five counts were for possessing pornographic matter depicting a minor in a sexual performance.
The plea agreement centered around the first charge of possession that material, with the remaining charges dismissed as part of the plea.
Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that Lucas has been incarcerated since July 28, 2020.
Another man was denied a bond reduction during Thursday's court session on charges that he assaulted a female, resisted arrest and tried to flee police.
Nathan Tyler Davidson, 29, of Barbourville Road in London, appeared before Caperton with his attorney, Michael Durborow, who requested a bond reduction from $10,000 cash to $9,000 fully secured. Durborow said Davidson had a job to return to and could post the reduced bond and remain under home incarceration for the remainder of his sentence.
But Caperton questioned the specifics of the incident that took place on Sept. 20, 2020, stating that Davidson resisted arrest by hiding in the ceiling of the home when police arrived and then kicking the windows and screen of the police cruiser after being placed in custody.
The indictment states that Davidson hit a female in the face and broke her nose before hiding in the attic of the home. Davidson said he threw a hard plastic laundry basket at the female, with it striking her being "an accident."
"I've apologized a thousand times. It was an accident. I didn't mean to hit her with it," he said, adding that the victim suffered only minor injuries from the physical altercation.
Lucas added that the victim had taken out an EPO after the incident, but it had been dropped in Laurel Family Court earlier this week. Durborow said the victim had stated she did not wish to pursue charges against Davidson.
However, Caperton and the family court judge disagreed, with Caperton overruling the bond reduction motion. He also questioned Davidson about "shots fired" during the altercation. Davidson said he hid in the ceiling because his mother-in-law shot a 32 revolver during the argument.
Caperton also questioned a prior incident on May 30 when police were called to the home. Davidson said that was the day he "went to rehab."
Davidson will now face another hearing on April 14 at 9 a.m.
Other cases heard on Thursday were:
• Kenneth Earl Schorpp Jr., sentenced to 12 months probation for making false statement to obtain increased benefits, after the charge was reduced from over $100 to under $100. Schorpp was ordered to pay $2,538 in restitution, which he stated had already been paid.
• Austin Andrew Trayner pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking under $500 and was recommended to serve 8 years on the burglary charge and 12 months on the theft charge. The two sentences will run concurrently, giving Trayner a total of 8 years, according to information presented by the Commonwealth Attorney's office.
• Rex Allen Gray was sentenced to 9 years in prison through a plea agreement that dismissed seven charges of a nine-count indictment. Gray was indicted in October of last year for first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving on DUI-suspended license and speeding 26 mph over limit. He plead guilty to first-degree fleeing and evading police and first-degree criminal mischief, with the Commonwealth Attorney's office recommending 5 years on the fleeing charge and 4 years on the criminal mischief charge. The two sentences would run consecutive, or one after the other, giving Gray the 9 year sentence. Gray and his attorney requested that Gray enter the plea and be sentenced that same day, with Caperton doing so.
• Timothy Benjamin Hampton was recommended to serve a 9-year sentence for receiving stolen property over $10,000. The remaining charges - which ranged from fleeing police on foot and fleeing police in a motor vehicle - were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecuting attorneys.
• Christopher Shawn Mills was remanded to finish serving a 2 year and 1 day sentence for fourth offense of driving under the influence.
• Nicholas Joe Denny was recommended to serve 5 years on a charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police, which was enhanced to a 10-year sentence due to a Persistent Felony Offender charge.
