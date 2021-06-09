FLAT LICK — Knox County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead under a car on Wednesday afternoon.
Knox County 911 received a call of a male found trapped under a vehicle in the Flat Lick community just after 1 p.m.
Responding deputies arrived to find the man dead under a small car.
Crews from Knox EMS, Knox County SORT Team and East Knox Fire Department responded to assist in recovery efforts.
Kentucky State Police also responded to assist in the investigation and identification.
The Knox County Coroner's Office is also investigating and assisted in identifying the man as David Howard, 37, of Pineville.
No foul play is suspected but the investigation is continuing by the Knox County Sheriff Department.
