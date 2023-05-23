CORBIN — The Pinball Museum of Corbin is getting a new home.
The beloved downtown destination, currently located at 111 North Main Street, will soon move into another well-known location downtown, the former Gibson’s Music store at 112 South Main.
The museum will temporarily be closed for an approximately four to five days during the transition phase. Owner Jim Bruso expects to move to be completed in mid- to late June.
An increase in space was an attraction for the relocation. The new building offers three sections — the pinball museum, ‘Redemption Center’, and a retail store with remodeling of pinball machines and arcade games.
The Redemption Center, according to Bruso, will be a playable section separated from the museum. It will be filled with arcades from the 1980s using the classic token and ticket system — something Bruso wanted to keep pure about historic machines for an authentic experience.
Additions to the new facility will include bowling, air hockey, darts, and billiards lined with old-school, neon lights. This includes a new grab-and-go food concession that will feature the giant “Hercules Sandwich.”
The Pinball Museum prides itself in having the massive Hercules pinball machine, which is its biggest attraction. They are one of 27 known locations to have an operating Hercules machine in the nation.
Lastly, there will be no alcohol sales as Bruso believes in offering the best family-friendly experience.
For more information, visit pinballcorbin.com or the museum’s Facebook page.
