Winners of the mixed Pickleball

ABOVE: The winners in the Mixed’s Doubles 1st Annual Nibroc Pickleball Tournament are 1st place: Darla and Quinn Maguet, 2nd: Patrick McHugh and Kim Walden, and 3rd: John and Lisa Kallevig. RIGHT: 1st Place winners in the Pickleball Tournament, Darla and Emma Maguet.

 Mara Miller | Staff Writer

CORBIN — Along with great music, great food, and a fun carnival, the 70th annual NIBROC Festival brought about the first-ever Pickleball Tournament during the event.

The winners in Men’s Doubles were: 1st place, Eric and Quinn Maguet; 2nd Place, Isaac Wilson and Steve Allen; and 3rd Place Patrick McHugh and Matt Logan.

The winners in Women’s Doubles were: 1st place, Darla and Emma Maguet; 2nd place, Carol Johnson and Kim Walden; and 3rd place, Linda Gains and Kaitlyn Harp.

The winners in Mixed Doubles were: 1st place, Darla and Quinn Maguet; 2nd place, Patrick McHugh and Kim Walden; and 3rd place, John and Lisa Kallevig.

