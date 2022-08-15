CORBIN — Along with great music, great food, and a fun carnival, the 70th annual NIBROC Festival brought about the first-ever Pickleball Tournament during the event.
The winners in Men’s Doubles were: 1st place, Eric and Quinn Maguet; 2nd Place, Isaac Wilson and Steve Allen; and 3rd Place Patrick McHugh and Matt Logan.
The winners in Women’s Doubles were: 1st place, Darla and Emma Maguet; 2nd place, Carol Johnson and Kim Walden; and 3rd place, Linda Gains and Kaitlyn Harp.
The winners in Mixed Doubles were: 1st place, Darla and Quinn Maguet; 2nd place, Patrick McHugh and Kim Walden; and 3rd place, John and Lisa Kallevig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.