CORBIN — Pickin’ in the Park continues this Friday with at Nibroc Park.
The second edition of the series will feature Parkway Worship, starting at 6 p.m.
The worship service will focus on contemporary Christian music with occasional hymns. As always, the event is free to the public.
“This means a lot to us as a church,” said Jordan Yaden, the worship leader. “It can expose people to church that’s never been before.”
The worship group from Parkway Ministries has 12 total members however, Yaden noted there will likely be eight or nine on stage in Friday’s performance.
Lastly, it’s recommended that guests bring blankets and lawn chairs.
