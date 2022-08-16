Dog of the Week: Mittens is a 4-year-old Bully Mix. She was actually previously adopted from us and was brought here as a stray. We reached out to the previous owners and unfortunately they no longer wanted her. She is a very good girl and needs to find a loving family!
Cat of the Week: Lil Fluff is a 12-week-old domestic short hair. She is a very sweet and playful kitten and as you can see, she loves treats! We had her in our playroom and she was diving head first into the treat bowl. She needs a family who will shower her with lots of cuddles and lots of treats!
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
