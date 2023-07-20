CORBIN — Downtown Corbin announced that Pet That Yeti (PTY) will perform in the final installment of the Pickin’ in The Park of the summer.
The performance will take place at Nibroc Park this Friday, July 21, beginning at 6 p.m.
“Pickin’ in The Park is a great opportunity for us because we love the city of Corbin and we dig the opportunity to showcase our music to people who are close to home,” lead vocalist and guitarist John Russell said.
Based in Annville, Pet That Yeti performs a mixture of alternative rock and pop with a twist of southern twang. The band is composed of four members.
“We all started playing together in church,” Russell said. “And about a year ago, we decided to form a band where we could express our artistic desires, without constraint.”
This event is free to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax on during the show.
