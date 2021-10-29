FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, has introduced the Tax-Free Education Act, which would provide a 100 percent tax deduction to anyone who pays for college or private school K-12 tuition and associated expenses.
“Financing education is already hard enough, and Uncle Sam doesn’t need a cut,” Paul said. “My plan allows people to pay for college with pre-tax dollars and would be available to anyone who is helping pay for college: grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends. This empowers the American people to pay off school debt and realize the dreams they studied hard to achieve.”
Under Paul’s proposal, every American could write off 100 percent of tuition and related expenses for college and K-12 education each year. It also allows these provisions to apply to students’ support systems who might be assisting in paying for college.
“Dr. Paul’s bill would help make education more affordable for students and families to attend the school of their choice, from Kindergarten through college,” said OJ Oleka, President of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities. “It also creates a 100 percent return on investment for students and families who pursue the transformative opportunity that a quality education can provide. I’m thrilled to support this commonsense legislation that aims at putting students first.
Read the 19-page Tax-Free Education Act, HERE.
The proposal comes as discussions continue on Capitol Hill in Washington at making higher education more affordable.
One member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System is already making it as affordable as possible, as Gateway Community and Technical College is now offering free tuition for new students in the spring 2022 semester, which starts in January.
“We know that the ongoing pandemic has made a lot of people put their life and education goals on hold for many reasons,” said Gateway President Fernando Figueroa. “This scholarship, where students can get their first semester on us, will remove the financial barrier that many new students face.”
The free tuition scholarship is available to any first-time Gateway student, or any previous Gateway student who has taken at least one year off.
For more information on that program, go to gateway.kctcs.edu/free.
