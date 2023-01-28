LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) --- A Kentucky Baptist pastor is sounding an alarm about students in Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) being allowed to use the restrooms and locker rooms of their choice, regardless of gender.
Jim Orrick, teaching and preaching pastor at Bullitt Lick Baptist Church in Shepherdsville, told Kentucky Today a teacher in the school district made him aware of the issue.
Orrick said the teacher had witnessed a girl going into the boy’s restroom. He said another teacher also told him the school district was allowing students, “to use whatever restroom they want.”
Orrick said he met with two officials from the Bullitt County Public Schools to voice his concern.
“I addressed them both as one Christian to another Christian and just said, ‘You’re going to have to stand before the Lord for this. By which standard are you allowing this?’” said Orrick.
Orrick said he expressed in no uncertain terms the dangers of a girl using the boy’s restroom and vice-versa. “We expressed that this was a dangerous situation – dangerous for everybody concerned for things like that to go on.”
According to Orrick, school officials acknowledged the potential danger but said their hands were tied.
“It was a very calm meeting, very peaceful. They were respectful and heard our concerns but, essentially, said it was out of their hands. There would be so many lawsuits if they never accommodated students who wanted to use whatever restroom they wanted,” Orrick said. “I told them you’ve got to be guided by principle. You can’t be guided by consequences.”
When contacted by Kentucky Today, the school district released the following statement:
“Currently, BCPS does not have a policy in place in regards to student restrooms; however, BCPS does follow all federal guidelines related to Title IX as most recently interpreted by the courts in our jurisdiction.
“While there is no BCPS policy for this issue at this time, we always work alongside all students and families on a case-by-case basis to ensure that all of our students feel valued and safe.
In each individual situation, we always take into consideration all factors related to the student, family, age, school, etc., as well as the other students of the school, so that we can handle each request based on the specific requests and supports requested by students and their families.”
When asked to clarify whether students have been given permission to use the restrooms and locker rooms of their choice, Supt. Jesse Bacon said the district would not comment beyond the statement. Bullitt County Public Schools is one of Kentucky's 10 largest districts.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Education issued guidance that Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, but a federal court has prohibited the guidance from being enforced in several states, including Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department of Education told Kentucky Today it has not issued any guidance related to the use of restroom and locker room facilities by transgender students.
Orrick is calling on Christian parents to demand that BCPS accommodate students who did not feel safe using restrooms and locker rooms with those of the opposite biological sex.
“I think if hundreds of parents would do that in the Bullitt County system or all across Kentucky, then we would be playing the game by their rules – saying our kids require special accommodation. It’s not the 99 percent who should be embarrassed. The 99 percent have rights as well,” Orrick said. “Let’s make safe accommodation for our children so they will not feel morally or physically endangered.”
