CORBIN — Local fans of Bret Michaels will have to wait a bit to see him at The Corbin Arena.
Michaels was scheduled to headline the Parti-Gras 2023 tour this Thursday night but The Arena announced on Wednesday evening that the concert has been rescheduled to Friday, October 13, due to unforeseen circumstances.
On his Facebook page, Michaels announced that shows scheduled in both Corbin and Montgomery, Alabama, have been rescheduled for the fall — posted along with a picture of him hooked to an IV on what appeared to be a tour bus.
“Sometimes, the heat of the summer and giving 100% in the heat of the moment kicks diabetic butt,” Michaels wrote, adding that he plans to resume the tour in St. Louis on Saturday.
With the change of plans, The Arena noted that Jefferson Starship and Night Ranger will no longer be able to appear on the bill this October.
“Bret will be handpicking new artists to rock the fall parti-Gras holiday show,” the post stated.
Arena officials urged those who had already purchased tickets to keep them as they would be honored for the new date with the same section/seat without further action being needed.
For all other ticketing questions/concerns, you can email info@thecorbinarena.com or visit their Facebook page often for updates.
