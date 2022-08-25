CORBIN — Whitley County lost 16 people due to a fatal drug overdose last year.
In 2020 alone, Whitley County had about 80 people overdose and had to go to the emergency room.
After going virtual last year, the Whitley County Health Department’s annual Overdose Awareness Walk returns as an in-person event next Wednesday, August 31, from 4-6 p.m. at Nibroc Park in Corbin.
“There was an almost 15% increase in overdose deaths in Kentucky between 2020 and 2021,” said Ashley Lawson, Public Health Educator for the Whitley County Health Department. “Fentanyl was detected in more than 70% of the overdose deaths in 2021.”
The Overdose Awareness Walk is an annual event held to honor the individuals who have lost their lives to an overdose.
“We do this in their honor and to help support families who have lost someone they love,” added Lawson.
There is no formal registration for the event; anyone is welcome to come any time between 4-6 p.m.
As for the walk, it will be led this year by Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who will also be speaking. According to Lawson, the mile-long walk — marked out with purple arrows — is to start out at Sanders Park, south on Main Street, left on 7th Street, left again onto Depot Street then straight until returning to Sanders Park.
Lawson added that there will be vendors from the community set up for anyone who might need help from behavioral health, housing, rehab, and other community vendors.
“The hope is someone who could use some guidance will come out and get the resources they may need,” she said.
The Health Department would also like to prevent as many overdose deaths as possible. One way is to pass out naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medicine, and to get it into as many hands of the community as possible.
For those who have been lost, Lawson said the event allows “family members to remember their loved ones without being stigmatized. Our goal is to provide the public time to mourn and create community awareness.”
Paper balloons will be provided for those who have lost loved ones to an overdose to write the person’s name on the balloon. There will also be empty chairs provided to remember those who have lost their lives in the community as well.
Those attending can receive a “I’m a Hope Dealer” T-shirt designed by Hinkle’s and featuring sponsors Bryant’s Family Medicine, Rickett’s Pharmacy, Windham Drug, El Dorado’s of Williamsburg, and Sabor Latino Mexican Restaurant.
Lawson concluded by encouraging people to reach out if they need help. They can visit www.findhelpnowky.org or come to the Whitley County Health Department where staff can help them find a recovery path that will work for them.
“Addiction is everywhere in our community,” Lawson said. “It affects not only the person addicted but the people that love those people. Addiction doesn’t have a face and neither does overdose. This is a great opportunity to come together to help one another.”
