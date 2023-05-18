WILLIAMSBURG — At approximately 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire. Williamsburg Fire Department would be the first of 19 local fire departments and agencies to battle the large blaze with Goldbug Fire and Rescue being the department in charge.
The departments would battle the blaze for over five hours with only minor injuries occurred from the fire and treated on the scene.
“I think we had some minor respiratory issues treated on the scene among a kid injuring his fingers, but nothing fatal which is good considering how large this fire was,” Chief Larry Todd from Williamsburg Fire Department said.
Over 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam were used to extinguish the blaze.
The structure housing South Kentucky Truck Service off Hwy. 92W in Williamsburg would end up being a complete loss, according to Chief Todd.
The structure held tractor trailers among tires, oil and gas which made the fire difficult to put out.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.
