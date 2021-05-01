The four victims included an 84-year-old man from Knox County, a 78-year-old woman from Laurel County, a 65-year-old man from Pike County, and a 51-year-old woman from Spencer County.
No deaths came from the ongoing audit of death certificates from last fall and winter, so that means there have now been 6,501 Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus, since the first one in late March 2020.
The number of new cases also fell to 723, down from 796 on Thursday. Of them, 123 were 18 or younger, nearly 24% of all new cases. The total number of positive cases in Kentucky has now reached 444,127.
Six counties reported 20 or more cases: Jefferson 140, Bullitt 47, Fayette 46, Boone 40, with Daviess and Warren reporting 26 each.
Kentucky’s positivity rate was 3.22%, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests divided by positive cases. That was up 0.1% from Thursday.
There were 439 Kentuckians hospitalized, due to the coronavirus. Of them, 102 were in the ICU and 44 on a ventilator. The first two numbers were a slight rise from Thursday, while ventilator use dropped by one.
“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy the Derby on Saturday,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition. It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and to help us get back to normal sooner.”
On Friday, Gov. Beshear, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined together in a bi-partisan effort, to release a video on social media urging people in their states to get safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.
A total of 1,760,933 Kentuckians have now received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, so the state is less than 740,000 from reaching the governor’s 2.5 million vaccine challenge, at which time he will lift most restrictions on venues holding up to 1,000 people.
There are over 500 vaccination sites around the state. Kentuckians can visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find the ones nearest them.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next press briefing on the coronavirus is scheduled for Monday at 4, although his office is expected to send out daily numbers throughout the weekend.
