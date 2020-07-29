LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent road rage incident where one individual was shot multiple times.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of US 25 E and US 25 in southern Laurel County, commonly referred to as Malfunction Junction, according to Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo.
A press release from the Sheriff's Office released about 6 p.m. said the roadside shooting was reported at approximately 3:32 p.m. along Hanes Baker Road, which is off US 25.
When law enforcement arrived a gunshot victim was there who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken from the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of life threatening gunshot wounds.
An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting. More information will follow as it becomes available.
