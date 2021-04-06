MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways District 11, advises motorists that one lane of a bridge on Interstate 75 in Whitley County will be temporarily closed Wednesday morning, April 7, for repairs to the bridge deck.
The closure will be on the righthand lane of the bridge for southbound traffic at mile point 2.5, just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. EDT and continue until about noon.
Drivers are advised to exercise heightened caution in the project area. Slow down when approaching the work zone. Remove all distractions. Watch for workers!
