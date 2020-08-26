GRAY – The Kentucky State Police was involved in an officer involved shooting on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County on Tuesday afternoon.
The initial investigation indicates the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant, at which time shots were exchanged between KSP and armed suspects. As a result of the shooting, one person was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.
KSP is actively searching for Joseph "Joey" R. Middleton, 41, of Gray, who was also involved in the shooting. He is described as being approximately 6-feet tall with hazel eyes, brown hair, and was last seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes and no shirt. Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the location of Joey Middleton is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606.573.3131.
The ongoing officer involved shooting investigation is being conducted by Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA, and the Knox County Coroner.
