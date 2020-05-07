Editor's Note: The image of the crash posted in the slideshow above are graphic.
Stalled traffic from a multi-vehicle crash approximately six miles west of London resulted in a second crash that ended in the death of a Williamsburg woman on Thursday.
Ashley Megan Estes, age 27, of Williamsburg was pronounced deceased at the scene of the second crash by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. A 3-year-old female in the vehicle with Estes was seriously injured.
In the first crash, Carly Anne Bell, age 23, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was seriously injured.
The first crash, according to Laurel County Deputy and Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo, occurred at 9:25 a.m. on the two-lane section of Hal Rogers Parkway (West Ky. 80). Acciardo said that apparently an SUV, driven by Bell, was driving eastbound toward London and was attempting to overtake another eastbound vehicle when it lost control, crossed both lanes, and sideswiped a westbound semi truck.
The SUV then struck the guard rail and crossed the two lanes once again before striking another semi truck traveling westbound from London. Bell sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Neither driver of the semi trucks were injured, but both semi trucks came to a rest in the median and partially blocking the roadway.
Those drivers were Joshua James Iverson, age 39, of Berea, Kentucky, and Terry Michael Whittington, age 60, of Collinsville, Virginia.
As Sheriff's officials and emergency personnel were clearing that scene, the second crash took place approximately a mile from the first crash where the road separates into a four lane divided highway.
Acciardo said traffic was stalled in the westbound lanes when a tractor trailer, driven by Andrew Klinetop, age 34, of Mansfield, Ohio, also traveling westbound, approached the traffic and could not stop.
Klinetop said he had looked down at his GPS and when he looked up, saw the stalled traffic, slammed on his brakes but could not stop. That semi struck the SUV, driven by Estes, pushing it into a flatbed trailer, driven by Moulton E. Todd Jr. age 52 of Hermitage, Tennessee. The tractor trailer then veered off the road into the median.
That second crash happened at 11:37 a.m.
Emergency personnel had to remove the top of the SUV to extract Estes and the 3-year-old girl. The 3-year-old was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for serious injuries.
This is the second fatal accident in Laurel County in one week, the first being a double fatality in southern Laurel County along the West Cumberland Gap Parkway on Wednesday, April 29. That was the first traffic-related fatality in Laurel County in 2020.
Assisting at the scene were the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Swiss Colony Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Transportation Department.
The road reopened around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.