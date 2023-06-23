CORBIN — On Wednesday, it was announced that Old Town Grill has won the people’s votes for the best burger of 2023’s Burger Week.
This marks the third time Old Town Grill has won the People’s Choice Award in the last four years. The victorious “Swag Burger” edged out eight competitors.
“I want to thank the city of Corbin,” owner Mike Caffrey said. “I want to thank my son, Matt, and our restaurant manager, Joey Gray for coming up with this burger.”
The Swag Burger is made of spicy Wagyu beef topped with candied spicy bacon, ghost pepper cheese, spicy bacon jam and a sweet tomato relish.
Old Town Grill has now won back-to-back Burger Week Awards, so the traveling trophy will keep its place in the restaurant.
OTG also had the honor of winning the first “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships after winning Restaurant Week at the end of March.
Four Burger Week competitors are still in the running for the next Golden Ticket, which has yet to be announced.
On behalf of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, executive director Maggy Monhollen thanked all who participated and voted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.