WILLIAMSBURG — The 39th Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days this past week was a huge success, according to Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Commission Director Alvin Sharpe.
“It was the biggest and best yet. We sold out all of our vendor spots. I feel like it’s very successful and it’s going to get bigger and better,” said Sharpe.
Organizers couldn’t have asked for better weather on Thursday and Friday, which featured great opportunities for both local shopping and live entertainment.
Despite a drizzly Saturday, hundreds of visitors ventured downtown for the beauty contest, car show, live entertainment and much more.
