LAUREL COUNTY — An Ohio man is dead and an East Bernstadt man is jailed following a fatal crash on KY 1376 on Saturday afternoon.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place around 4:43 p.m. when a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Domonic Edward Sanchez, 53, of Xenia, Ohio, was traveling west on KY 1376 and struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, causing a fatal injury to Sanchez. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the pickup truck, 54-year-old Ronnie Davis, of KY 490 in East Bernstadt, left the scene of the crash and was later located by an off-duty Sheriff's duty and London City Police in London City Limits in a Chevrolet Impala. Davis received minor injuries from the crash but did not require medical attention. He was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense, careless driving, no insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance/security, first offense, and no registration plates. No bond has been listed.
Deputies assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office included: K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brian France, Deputy Greg Poynter. Deputy Brad Mink is the primary investigator/accident reconstructionist. Other agencies assisting included: East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner's office and London City Police.
This is the seventh traffic fatality of the year in Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.