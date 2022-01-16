TRI-COUNTY — Officials throughout the Tri-County are reporting that roadways are slick and hazardous Sunday night and power outages are occurring throughout the area as the heavy wet snow and ice are causing downed trees and power lines.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root said Sunday afternoon, "to please limit travel to emergencies only. Deputies are out checking complaints and checking on motorists. Wrecks are occurring."
Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. posted Sunday afternoon as well saying, "Conditions are deteriorating quickly as heavy wet snow has moved into the area from the South. I expect it to continue in varying quantities for the next several hours. Please stay off the roads if possible and be very cautious if you must travel. We have our trucks working and will do our best to keep them running throughout the night. Be safe out there and as always if you need us message me or call dispatch at 549-6017."
Knox County Fiscal Court posted to its Facebook page Sunday evening:
The Knox County Road Department crews are out scraping roads. Road conditions are hazardous throughout Knox County. If you don’t have to travel please stay home.
Judge Mitchell is coordinating with all our community partners to ensure we are ready to assist if the need arises. If you or your neighbors are in need of assistance please reach out using one of the contacts below.
If you are in need or assistance and it is not an emergency call (606)546-4158 or (606)546-3441. If you have lost power notify your utility provider. If you are in need of emergency assistance call 911.
Please keep all the road crews, first responders and lineman in your prayers as they work around the clock to keep us safe and our services on.
Corbin Public Works Director Jeff Nantz reported roads in Corbin were very slick on Sunday evening and that salt trucks were out and trying to keep up with the continuous falling snow. Nantz also reported trees were accumulating heavy wet snow on them.
"Please don’t be out unless it is an emergency," the City of Corbin posted, also saying to please check on your elderly neighbors.
Whitley County Constable Ron "Bubba" Bowling reported Sunday afternoon that there were power outages being reported.
"Be prepared should you have a loss of power. Charge your phone now. Get flashlights, batteries, candles and blankets ready should you need them," he said.
Jackson Energy reported at 6 p.m. Sunday that they had outages affecting 926 members - with 593 of those in Laurel County.
Cumberland Valley Electric was reporting Sunday at 8:30 p.m. there were 699 members experiencing outages in Whitley County, 77 in Knox County and 23 in Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.