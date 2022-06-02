CORBIN — Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer Floyd Maggard, he and Whitley County EMS and the Oak Grove fire department responded to a near-drowning at the Laurel Lake Spillway.
The woman was about 44, although Maggard could not disclose her name at this time. She was swimming at the beach and was not doing anything dangerous.
EMS arrived just as the woman was coming back around. EMS then transported her to Speedway, where a helicopter flew her to UK Hospital.
This is a developing story
