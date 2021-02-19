CORBIN — On Friday, Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick officially identified the police officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Corbin man last Sunday.
Stephen Meadors, a 12-year veteran in the force, was at his home off duty at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 14 when a neighbor contacted him about a person causing a disturbance and attempting to force entry into a neighbor’s vehicle.
The person was later identified as Phillip Davenport, 20, of Corbin.
Meadors contacted Corbin Police Department to notify them of the complaint and on-duty officers were en route to the residence.
Corporal Meadors observed Davenport from the front door of his residence, the statement from Hedrick said. After being confronted, the statement says Davenport ran at Meadors’ location at the front door of the residence in an aggressive manner, striking his hands against his chest and screaming.
“Davenport ignored multiple commands to stop issued by Corporal Meadors,” reads the report, adding that fearing for his personal welfare and that of his family’s inside the residence, Meadors discharged his agency issued firearm, striking Davenport.
The statement goes on to say that medical aid was administered to Davenport by the Corbin Police and Fire Departments.
Davenport was later transported from the scene by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy has been performed by the Kentucky state medical examiner’s office.
The statement provided by Chief Hedrick says Meadors has been placed on administrative leave, and that the investigation is ongoing and being led by the Kentucky State Police Post 11, and the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team. The investigation was assisted by the Corbin City Police Department, Whitley County EMS, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
The statement also reads that the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Whitley County was consulted and the results of the investigation will be presented to the Whitley County Grand Jury.
On Tuesday, Chief Hedrick announced the promotion of Meadors along with two other officers during a Corbin City Commission meeting.
When asked about the promotion, Hedrick told the Times-Tribune that the promotion was predetermined before the incident.
“The promotions were due in January, but unfortunately were not able to be presented until February,” Hedrick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.