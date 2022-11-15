CORBIN — The Corbin Tourist and Convention Commission is seeing higher revenues this year over 2021 and 2020 which means more people are eating at Corbin restaurants and staying in hotels within the city.
During last week’s regular Corbin Tourism meeting, Director Maggy Monhollen reviewed the financial report for the month of October which showed some of the highest revenues of the year.
The restaurant tax had brought in $139,970 for the month of October which was an increase over last year of $14,909 and an increase over 2020 of $34,774.
The revenues for the restaurant tax in October were the fourth highest month this calendar year. April had been the highest so far this year with $151,839.
“Spring break is during April, I would guess the interstate restaurants are booming at that time,” Corbin Tourism Commission board member Kristin Smith said. Smith owns the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery in downtown Corbin and noted that April was not a good month for her restaurant.
Transient tax, which comes from those staying in hotels, motels or other places for lodging, was also up in October.
“We’ve had a lot of business coming to town,” Monhollen said.
In October the revenue from transient tax was $36,403. That was $6,312 over last year and $18,806 over 2020.
The revenue was the second highest of year with July as the highest so far this year at $37,253.
“October is historically a very good month,” Monhollen said.
The tourism commission reported it had $870,294 in the bank at the end of October which is an increase of $33,951 over last month and $177,234 over last year.
“The seeds continue to grow and this calendar year we’ve had a lot of initiatives in place,” Monhollen said. She noted hosting several new conferences and meetings this year that have helped bring in customers for the restaurants and hotels.
