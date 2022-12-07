TRI-COUNTY — The Tri-County managed an unemployment trifecta for the month of October, according to the latest report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
Unemployment rates fell between October 2021 and October 2022 in 91 counties, including Knox; rose in 18, including Laurel; and stayed the same in 11, including Whitley County.
Knox County’s current jobless rate is 5.6%, down from 5.9 at this time last year. Laurel County’s rate is 4.3%, up from 4.2. Whitley County’s rate remains steady at 4.5%.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for October 2022, and 3.4% for the nation. For the eight-county Cumberland Valley region, the collective rate stands at 5% with the lowest recorded in Laurel County and the highest in Harlan at 6.7%.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3% while Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
