WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County grand jury returned 21 indictments earlier this week, including additional charges against individuals from North Carolina who were arrested in February as part of an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Jeremy Motley, 33, and Rocky D. Brady, 34, both of Salisbury, North Carolina, were each indicted last month on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police; first-degree wanton endangerment; attempted third-degree burglary; and first-degree criminal mischief.
This time Motley has been charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police; four counts of receiving stolen property $1,000 or more; third-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender (PFO).
Brady’s new indictment additionally charges him with four counts of receiving stolen property $1,000 or more; third-degree burglary and second-degree persistent felony offender (PFO).
A woman who was initially arrested with the men in February but not indictment last month was indicted on Monday.
Kristian Starliper, 34, Salisbury, NC, is facing complicity charges corresponding with Motley and Brady’s receiving stolen property and burglary counts. She has additionally been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree PFO.
The charges stem from February 7 incidents in involving a stolen 2012 Ford Focus, 2008 Hyundai Accent, 2007 Dodge pickup and miscellaneous tools.
Information gained from the public’s assistance and further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a local motel in Williamsburg, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments:
• Jonah Cracium, 54, Williamsburg — tampering with physical evidence.
• David Caroppoli, 61, Springfield, Ohio — theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
• Robbie Hill, 49, Corbin — second-degree arson.
• Joshua Taylor, 25, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree PFO.
• Emily Shumate, 25, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Linda Collette, 41, Rockhold — second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Emily Croley, 28, Williamsburg — two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Gage Weyant, 24, Corbin — three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and failure to comply with sex offender registry.
• Saleem Hamilton, 42, Des Moines, Iowa — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
• Ronnie Garland, 56, Corbin — operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, 4th offense.
• Matthew Dean, 25, Corbin — three counts each of first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Shandra Dean, 23, Corbin — three counts each of first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Jonathan Douglas, 31, Williamsburg — two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and first-degree indecent exposure.
• Terry McFarland, 44, Corbin — theft by unlawful taking of a value of $1,000 or more.
• Darrell Ellison, 39, Williamsburg — two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Chet Bailey, 44, Hazard — operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, 4th offense; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan Blake Taylor — murder, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree strangulation (previously reported).
• Alexandra Ward — complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit first-degree strangulation (previously reported).
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Under Kentucky law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
