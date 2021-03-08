bus

A crash involving a Whitley County school bus and another vehicle in front of Sanders Cafe left one seriously injured Monday afternoon. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash that occurred at the intersection of US 25W and KY 830. Inside the other vehicle, a Ford SUV, was a man, woman and three juveniles. The woman was airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries and the three juveniles were taken to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of possible injuries. The roadway was shutdown temporarily after the crash. Whitley County School District released the following on its Facebook page: "We are sad to report that one of our buses was involved in an accident this evening in Corbin . Thankfully, no students were on the bus and the driver is doing well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who were in the other vehicle involved in the accident." | Photo courtesy of West Knox Fire Department

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you