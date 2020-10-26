A North Laurel Middle School teacher is suspended as a result of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct from several years ago in another county.
Social media posts were numerous last week regarding claims against a NLMS teacher, who - according to Facebook posts - was a youth pastor in Clay County several years ago and is being accused of having sexual contact with teens during that time.
He has been a teacher at NLMS for several years.
On Monday morning, the Laurel County School District per Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett, issued the following statement regarding the teacher:
"Our students' safety is a top priority, and we take every possible safeguard to protect students and staff. Laurel County Public Schools are aware of several social media posts regarding a North Laurel Middle School employee and allegations dated several years ago in another county. The employee has been suspended pending a law enforcement investigation. Laurel County School District administrators have been in contact with and are in full cooperation with law enforcement and the Department of Community Based Services. If you have information regarding the allegations, you should contact law enforcement or the Department of Community Based Services. Laurel County School District takes allegations seriously and exercises every possible measure to keep our students and staff safe. We appreciate the ongoing investigative work of our outstanding law enforcement agencies."
Law enforcement have not issued any charges against the teacher as of Monday, but Kentucky State Police Post 11 did say it was investigating a NLMS employee regarding sexual abuse allegations. If charges are made by law enforcement, The Times-Tribune will report the name and charges then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.