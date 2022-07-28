CORBIN — With August just around the corner, it’s time to make plans to attend Corbin’s signature festival — NIBROC.
This is a milestone year as the late summer celebration marks its 70th year. Back in 1952, NIBROC got its start with a square dancing contest, livestock show and the now traditional pageant.
Organized by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, NIBROC now features some of the best live entertainment around right in downtown Corbin.
Slated for August 11-13, the musical lineup kicks off Thursday, August 11, with the Williamsburg-based Paint Creek — an up-and-coming country band started by brothers Eric and Alec Poor in the fall of 2020. The band was recently nominated for “Best Local Music Group” as part of ABC 36’s Viewers’ Choice Awards and are nearing the end of production for their debut EP.
On Friday, Rhythm City Groove out of Lexington will be joined by The Wildflowers, an international touring band specializing in paying tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Saturday night, NIBROC wraps up with regional favorite County Wide bringing their rock and country songs to open for The Frontmen. The headliners offer a blast from the 90s country past featuring the lead singers of three hit-making bands — Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart; and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas.
Check out the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more NIBROC Festival updates.
