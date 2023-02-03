CORBIN — We have officially entered February. Those New Year’s resolutions to get healthy may still be going strong. However, maybe you haven’t found your happy place for fitness yet. Jiu Jitsu could be the discipline for you.
At Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu in Corbin, they offer beginner-friendly classes and teach the individual the Jiu Jitsu style of martial arts rooted in Judo. It has been proven to be both physically and mentally beneficial for those who have entered their doors since being established in April of 2022.
They offer both children’s classes and adult classes from 15 on up. Jiu Jitsu style fighting offers skills beyond the sport itself. Those who take the class will get the health benefits both mental and physical and learn how to defend themselves if they are ever attacked.
Ronnie Bowling has been doing Jiu Jitsu for four years now and has lost 100 pounds.
“I was complaining one day to a friend how I hated the treadmill and the gym while I was trying to lose weight,” Bowling said. “A friend suggested Jiu Jitsu and I was instantly hooked. I started seeing weight coming off and the more you want to get better, the more you put into it and you see even more results. That inspired eating better and working outside of the mat so I could get better. Next thing I knew, I was down 100 pounds.”
Losing the weight helped Bowling medically see results too.
“I was pre-diabetic and in poor health and now I have no such problems and perfect blood work.” Bowling said. “The best decision I ever had was walking in this Jiu Jitsu gym and suffering through my first class.”
Those who practice Jiu Jitsu often refer to it as human chess.
Kevin Barberena is a pro MMA (mixed martial arts) featherweight wrestler ranked regionally and #2 in Arizona where he is originally from. He teaches youth wrestling at the gym and practices Jiu Jitsu.
“Jiu Jitsu is good for your brain too” Barberena said. “It’s almost like a game of chess when you are doing jiu jitsu and wrestling. You are transitioning to different moves and you have to think about everything you are doing. It’s so much fun!”
Dustin Tuggle is a brown belt in jiu jitsu. He has been training over 11 years and says when he’s on the mat, it’s like an escape.
“When your are doing it, you can’t think of anything else,” he shared. “You can’t think about work or anything going on at home. It’s 100% focus.”
Jiu Jitsu can be especially empowering for women
Emily Tuggle has been practicing Jiu Jitsu for three years.
“I would say Jiu Jitsu has been better for my mental and emotional health than even my physical health,” she said. “It’s made me much more confident. It has shown me I am a lot tougher than I thought I was and that has translated to my work life and my personal life as well.”
Barberena shared the benefits he sees children getting in the youth classes.
“This gives children structure, discipline and mental toughness,” Barberena said. “It can give them a little self defense if they ever get in a situation that they need to protect themselves but not necessarily hurt somebody.”
Logan Sams trains with sons Collin and Tanner, ages 10 and 14.
“I originally did it to learn self defense and was looking for a real martial art and tried jiu jitsu. The first time I tried jiu jitsu there was a guy 140 pounds and I knew i was stronger than him. He gently wadded me up into a ball,” Sams recalled. “In that moment, I knew it was real and I got hooked and eventually my family did too. We helped start this gym as a labor of love with about five other guys.”
Carlson Gracie offers gi Jiu Jitsu which is traditional and no-gi which is the more modern style. They focus on take downs, sweeps, submissions, and self defense. They also offer MMA classes.
Monday nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. is beginner Jiu Jitsu.
“We pride ourself on being beginner friendly,” Dustin Tuggle said. “Anybody should be able to attend any class and get something out of it.”
The first class might be intimidating but if you suffer through it, you might find yourself doing real Jiu Jitsu one day and receiving the health benefits from it.
“Everyone in here has had a first class. Everyone is bad when they first start. It may seem intimidating but we all have been there. Come join us and have some fun,” Emily Tuggle shared.
For more information, visit the gym’s Facebook page at Carlson Gracie Corbin / 606 BJJ.
