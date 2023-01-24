CORBIN — Heather and Robert Westphal, owners of Workout Anytime in the Forest Hills Shopping Center, have taken their passion for fitness and created a community for Corbin to reach their fitness goals.
From college and high school students and athletes to grandparents, this gym has members of all ages.
“You get to meet people from all age ranges, all backgrounds,” Robert said. “It’s the best part of the gym.”
Heather shared that their gym offers programs for those 65 and older called Silver Sneakers, Silver & Fit, and Renew Active that will help pay for gym memberships little to no cost. All you have to do is call and give them a little bit of your information to see if you are eligible.
Theresa Hopper has been coming to Workout Anytime using one of the programs offered through Medicare. She has seen an improvement in her flexibility and strength since using the equipment and doing the group yoga class taught by Heather.
“I really like the yoga classes here,” Hopper said. “I was having a lot of trouble with my back and hip. This has helped a whole lot. I think flexibility is the big thing for people my age.”
Heather shared that Workout Anytime is for those on every part of the fitness journey.
“For those who may feel intimidated by the gym, this is your place too,” Heather said. “We are looking to help people feel comfortable.”
Going to the gym can be a great opportunity for families, ages 12 and older, or couples to get healthy together.
A father-and-son duo that has been coming to Workout Anytime says they enjoy their time together at the gym. The boy’s father has built up his strength after an illness.
Amy Bramble and Lance Maynes have become regulars at Workout Anytime and have been keeping each other accountable.
“Don’t be embarrassed,” Bramble said. “It can feel that way in the beginning but don’t let it keep you from enjoying working out together.”
“It’s a great way to support each other in and outside of the gym,” Maynes added.
Heather and Robert encourages people to give the gym a shot. They offer a free day pass that you can sign up for online.
Workout Anytime is opened 24 hours and offers group classes, hydro massage and tanning that are available in different packages.
“Member have access 24 hours a day,” Heather sated. “Our schedule is your schedule.”
Both Heather and Robert say they enjoy building relationships with their members.
“We all share the gym in common,” Robert said. “You build relationships and eventually feel like family at times.”
It’s their goal to build a community within the community in Corbin through their gym.
Workout Anytime is a national franchise. There are 181 gyms in the United States and two in Honduras.
“One thing that is unique also about being a part of this franchise is when they become a member at this gym in our Corbin location, their membership gives them access to all the gyms,” Heather said. “If you are on the road you can go to any Workout Anytime and your membership in Corbin grants you access to all of them. It’s a great option for those trying to get healthy and are on the road for their jobs.”
To learn more on how you can become a member of Workout Anytime, call (606) 261-7508
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.