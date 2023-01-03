BARBOURVILLE — What better way to ring in the New Year than with a new business.
On Monday, That Glow Tho Esthetics, LLC reopened for business after relocating from North Main to 138 Court Square in Barbourville. Local business owner Jamie Bingham, a certified and licensed esthetician and a beauty industry veteran of six years, opened her own business in June 2021.
“I am beyond excited to start the new year in our new location on Court Square,” Bingham stated. “In November, I saw an opportunity to become the owner of a prime location and I jumped on it. I knew being on the Square was the perfect place to expand my day spa services and to make a positive impact as an engaged downtown business and property owner. As a mother of two girls, helping to build confidence in women, and to help them see their God-given beauty will always remain my goal.”
That Glow Tho Esthetics specializes in skincare services including dermaplaning, chemical peels, acne treatments and female body waxing, therapeutic massage, lash services and more.
“I am planning on offering more spa treatments as well as expanding membership plans for women,” Bingham continued. “With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we expect to be busier than ever so the timing of our move and expansion is perfect. A much larger location gives us the opportunity to offer multiple services to more than one person at a time.”
Bingham currently has two others who work in her facility.
Kristy Wittenmyer is a licensed massage therapist and owns her own company, Bliss Massage Therapy. She not only offers “the best massages in the Tri-County area,” but she will soon be offering body polishing and wrap services, along with weight loss wrap services and infrared light therapy body treatments.
Rachel Jordan, That Glow Tho’s lash technician, will be graduating from cosmetology school in the spring. She will also be offering professional makeup services and is training in the technique of Japanese Head Spa, offering personalized scalp treatments along with a scalp massage.
With the ability to expand her business, Bingham plans to add a nail technician to her team as well as an infrared sauna to help with those who have underlying auto immune deficiencies. Infrared light can help those who have rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and severe inflammation in their body.
More information about That Glow Tho Esthetics’ business services can be found online at thatglowaesthetics.glossgenius.com, on the business’s FaceBook page That Glow Aesthteics & Med Spa, or by phone at 606-627-0761.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.