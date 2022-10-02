MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that the new traffic signal with advance warning flashers on US 25E north of Barbourville (mile point 14.5) in Knox County will be activated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5.
Follow District 11 updates on Twitter and Facebook at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11 or www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11.
KYTC District 11 is responsible for maintaining state highways in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley counties.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
A map of the project is available here: Knox_US25E_MP14.5_Traffic Signal.jpg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.