FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Deputy Secretary Lindy Casebier will become secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet when current Secretary Mike Berry retires next month.
“Lindy’s passion for the arts is unparalleled, and I am so excited that he has agreed to take on this important role at the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet,” said Gov. Beshear. “The experience that Lindy brings with him means he will hit the ground running and work hard to support our important tourism and arts sectors as well as our employees.”
Casebier, a Louisville native, was appointed by Gov. Beshear in December 2019 as deputy secretary for the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet after many years as a public-school educator, administrator, legislator and non-profit director. Casebier previously served in senior roles within the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
In addition, for 18 years, Casebier represented Louisville in the Kentucky General Assembly where he chaired the Senate Education Committee. Prior to joining the Beshear administration, he served as executive director of Louisville Visual Art.
Casebier says he is honored to return to the Tourism Cabinet. “Tourism and the arts are vital in fostering economic growth in Kentucky. I look forward to building on the cabinet’s mission and vision by showcasing the commonwealth’s rich heritage and creative industries to travelers from across the globe.”
Berry was appointed by Gov. Beshear as Tourism Secretary, shortly after he took office. Before that, Berry was president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
“This transformative administration has gone above and beyond to serve the people of the commonwealth, building a better Kentucky, ” Berry said. “I'm thankful to have worked with the devoted staff at the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and our valued tourism and attraction partners. From working tirelessly to assist families impacted by the tornadoes and flooding to promoting Kentucky as a diverse, welcoming destination, it has been rewarding to lead such a committed team.”
