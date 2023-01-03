WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Circuit Courtroom was packed Thursday as family, friends and supporters turned out to see new Sheriff Bill Elliotte sworn into office alongside his deputies and court security staff.
Elliotte — who has served with Kentucky State Police and Corbin Police Department — was the first to be sworn in by Chief Circuit Judge Dan Ballou, who is also a family friend.
“It’s an honor for me to be here to administer the oath not only to our sheriff but also to the deputies including court security,” the judge said. “It’s one of the privileges of this job. Really it’s the best thing about the job, other than adoptions.…I appreciate you asking me to do it.”
Judge Ballou called upon local pastor and retired state trooper James Hodge led the group in prayer before the swearing in ceremony began. Also recognized was former sheriff Colan Harrell.
As he prepared to administer the oath to Elliotte, Judge Ballou recounted how the new sheriff had once come to his aid by driving him home in Elliotte’s cruiser during a family emergency.
As peace officers, Elliotte and his staff were required to take two other oaths in addition to the general oath of office.
“I’m so thankful for everybody that came…,” the new sheriff said before addressing his staff. “Just give us a chance to show you what we can do. I promise you, we’ll make this a place where you want to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.