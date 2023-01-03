London, KY (40741)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.