CORBIN — Dakota Brewster, 24, finds himself juggling many titles including new father, husband and working his regular job as a supervisor at Flowers bread factory in London. One surreal title he has added to the mix is author.
Brewster, who calls Corbin his home, began to delve into writing in 2020 after some encouraging words from peers in a blackboard discussion board at Somerset Community College. That was the spark that ignited his new-found fulfilling hobby.
“I sat back and thought about what it would be like to write a book,” Brewster said. “I wonder what Stephen King is like. I never really thought about it until that assignment in class.”
The moment felt surreal when he saw his book on a store shelf for the first time.
“I remember I walked in Books-a-Million with my wife. I hadn’t been in there for a while. I can’t even remember what my wife was looking for,” Brewster said. “I just walked down through there and said, ‘That looks so familiar.’ I walk up and pick it up and there’s my name. It didn’t click at first I just stared at it and was like, ‘wow, this is real’ and wasn’t some fever dream I had.”
“Dear You” is a book of poetry, inspired by the real-life struggles to find love. This book represents many of the things he wish he could go back and say or tell himself in those life-shaking moments with the wrong one.
“If I could compare it to life, it’s like a bunch of text messages I wish I could send but it’s not worth my time,” Brewster said.
It took seven months of working through emotions, editing and trusting the process to have the first rough draft of “Dear You.”
One day he saw a Facebook ad that launched the beginning of the journey Brewster found himself on with the publishing company Dorrance Publishing, which has been around for over 100 years. He tried publishing through another company and didn’t feel like it was right.
It was through falling down and getting up again Brewster found fulfillment not only in his writing career but his love life.
It was his girlfriend at the time, Linzee, now his wife, that encouraged him to pick up his writing after a few months of a break.
“I stayed up all night until 4 a.m. and finished it,” Brewster said. “Writing the book was therapeutic in a way.”
“Dear You” might be about the struggles Brewster has faced but he is now on the other side of that story and has shared his struggles not only with his readers but with his wife.
Brewster mentioned readers can look forward to more work from him. Though the release date is not set in stone, he has two new books nearly ready for others to read.
The book he wants to release next year is a composition of poetry but this time on the positive side of his journey.
“I am so thankful for a wife that will love and support me and push me to be better and take care of myself,” Brewster said. “It’s all different; I definitely found my soul mate.”
The Brewsters have recently jumped into their latest adventure of becoming parents.
Their 5-week-old daughter Willow has shifted his focus and he is focusing on being a Dad.
“Writing is so fulfilling for me,” Brewster said. “It’s so different because the job I have now, I work to provide for my family, but writing is different,” Brewster said. “My wife, daughter and writing have been the most fulfilling things in my life.”
Brewster dedicated “Dear You” for his twin sister Tessa Brewster.
“My sister has been through some battles too, in a different way, and I just love her so much and want her to know I see her and will always be here for her,” he said.
“Dear You” was released to the public in February and can locally be found in the store Books-a-Million in addition to Amazon and Dorrance Publishing’s website, and where most books are sold.
