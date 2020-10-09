FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has opened a community survey to gather ideas and thoughts from school officials, educators and other partners across the state to help guide strategy on what the future of education should look like in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Education Feedback Survey opened Oct. 5 and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 20. It asks for input on what KDE and districts should “KEEP Doing, STOP Doing and START Doing.” It takes about 5 minutes to complete.
New Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, who has been on the job since Sept. 14, said he has “intentionally been doing a lot of listening” since he started the job. He said he came up with the idea of a survey to start a conversation with education stakeholders about what their priorities are for education in the Commonwealth.
While coming in as a new commissioner during a global pandemic has limited his ability to travel around the state and meet people face-to-face, Glass said he hopes the survey will help him learn about what the education priorities are in communities across the state.
“Our goal is to lead thoughtful and engaging discussions about our schools and within our communities," Glass said. "It is important to hear from all voices, as this will help shape our vision for what education should look like in Kentucky as we put together a strategy to move forward from the COVID-19 crisis and into a new era of education.”
The survey asks what KDE, districts and educators should:
- KEEP Doing: Things we value, that bring us meaning and pride, the “right” work.
- STOP Doing: Things that are not of value, that don’t have meaning or purpose, or are antithetical to our values as a Commonwealth.
- START Doing: Things we should aspire toward, work to put in place, build capacity around.
KDE employees and all members of the Kentucky Board of Education also are taking the survey.
Results will be shared publicly in early 2021.
