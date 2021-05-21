Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, awarded the funding to the state for the new number which is expected to go live next year.
“Every Kentuckian has a right to compassionate, high-quality and immediate mental health care, including crisis response,” Beshear said. “A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care.”
In July 2022, the new 988 hotline will become the national dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Americans needing support should continue to call that number until then.
The Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, Kentucky’s 988 planning grant recipient, will collaborate with state leadership, suicide prevention experts, people with lived experience and others to create a 988 implementation plan to support the Lifeline’s operational, clinical and performance standards that allow access to care.
“The opportunity this planning grant provides is vital in ensuring that all residents of the commonwealth have access to behavioral health resources when they need them,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “We are extremely grateful for the extra support and guidance as we work through the transition process.”
Dr. Lionel Phelps, vice president for continuous quality improvement at RiverValley Consulting Services, helps lead one of the 10 Community Mental Health Centers in Kentucky that are accredited by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. He said, “More lives will be saved when there is a faster, easier way for people to access the help they need when they’re in crisis."
