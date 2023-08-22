CORBIN — Corbin welcomed Drift Indy Street League to The Arena this weekend with Eastern Kentucky’s first-ever drifting contest, the Volume 10 presented by Coilover Depot.
The main event was Saturday with the Corbin community getting up close and personal with the cars on Main Street during Friday’s Cruise In event featuring over 70 cars.
Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission helped plan this new experience for Corbin in partnership with the Corbin Arena and Backroads Appalachia.
“This was the first time drifting had ever occurred in Corbin and I was so thrilled to see all of the spectators who came out and enjoyed it,” Monhollen said. “The energy was high at Corbin Arena on Saturday night.”
Racers from Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Indiana and Florida in addition to others from all around the world were able to experience Appalachia in a unique way.
Kendra Messer, Marketing Manager for Drift Indy, shared more about Drift Indy’s experience in Corbin this past weekend.
“This whole shutting down the downtown experience to me is incredible because this is a lot of spectators at this event,” Messer said. “It’s bringing money to a lot of restaurants and bars for the local business owners. It’s really great.
“I think this is just the start for these one-of-a-kind experiences for Drift Indy like this,” Messer continued. “The mountain backdrop is real incredible to see.”
Drift Indy started in 2005 mostly based in the midwest region before branching out to other parts of the country like Corbin.
“The opportunities are endless for a beginner or as somebody a little more advanced,” Messer said.
The organization has other series like Pro Am series and a street league team.
“We just want to really thank the Corbin community for having us, inviting us here and closing down your streets and opening your doors for us. It has been a really incredible experience and I hope we all can do it again real soon,” Messer said.
Saturday’s competition lasted nearly all day with drivers being whittled down to the top 32 for the final round.
Monhollen was happy to announce after a successful weekend that the event will not be the last of its kind.
“We are definitely looking forward to the opportunity to host and grow this event in 2024,” Monhollen added. “We are extremely grateful to host Drift Indy. I think when a community can show our guests how valuable they are to us it will continue to grow year after year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.